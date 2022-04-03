Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.