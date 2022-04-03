Simmons Bank Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $147,976,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $90,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after buying an additional 208,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $340.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

