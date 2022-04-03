SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.