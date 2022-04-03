Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) PT at $60.91

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

