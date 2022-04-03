$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.39. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

