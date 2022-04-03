Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($35.16) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

