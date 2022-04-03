Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,132.74

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,132.74 ($67.24) and traded as high as GBX 6,241 ($81.75). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,225 ($81.54), with a volume of 1,959,215 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.64) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($77.29) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,220 ($81.48) to GBX 6,460 ($84.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,420.83 ($71.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market capitalization of £77.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,132.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.97), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,579.38).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

