Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.41

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as high as C$13.44. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.17, with a volume of 383,360 shares traded.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.41.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

