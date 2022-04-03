StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

