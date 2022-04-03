American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

AMWD opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,031 shares of company stock valued at $748,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

