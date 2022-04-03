StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,816,931. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.