StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of AMCX opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 701,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

