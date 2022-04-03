Simmons Bank Sells 185 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $657,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Stryker stock opened at $269.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

