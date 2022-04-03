Simmons Bank Has $738,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

