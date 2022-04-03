ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

