Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

MVST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Microvast has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,679,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

