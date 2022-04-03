National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $44.43 on Friday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Vision by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

