StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

3D Systems stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock valued at $518,942. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after purchasing an additional 583,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $79,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

