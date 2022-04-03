StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $226.30 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.95.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

