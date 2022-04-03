Delek US (NYSE:DK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.
NYSE:DK opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 452,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
