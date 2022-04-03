Delek US (NYSE:DK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.85.

NYSE:DK opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 408.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 452,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

