NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.82. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NOW by 28.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

