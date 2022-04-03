DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

DRH opened at $10.20 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,719,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,947,000 after acquiring an additional 272,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,808,000 after buying an additional 198,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

