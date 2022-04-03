Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,075,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,394,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,575,000.
JAAA opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $51.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.