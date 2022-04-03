Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,075,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,394,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,575,000.

JAAA opened at $50.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

