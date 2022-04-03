Comparing Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and COMPASS Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93% COMPASS Pathways N/A -25.95% -25.02%

This table compares Arvinas and COMPASS Pathways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 79.54 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -18.38 COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$71.74 million ($1.78) -7.51

COMPASS Pathways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS Pathways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arvinas and COMPASS Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 15 0 3.00 COMPASS Pathways 0 0 8 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus target price of $118.57, indicating a potential upside of 69.34%. COMPASS Pathways has a consensus target price of $79.63, indicating a potential upside of 495.55%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Arvinas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of COMPASS Pathways shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Arvinas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

