1,220 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Dover stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.