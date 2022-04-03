Contrasting Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.11%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 98.64%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Similarweb.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 7.25 -$68.98 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.40 $49.65 million $0.14 47.29

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -50.10% -178.53% -35.44% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Summary

Chindata Group beats Similarweb on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

