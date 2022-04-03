Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $72,999,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

