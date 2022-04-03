$1.66 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
