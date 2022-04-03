AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $198.02 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $16.50 on Thursday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.