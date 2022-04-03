Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $47.57

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Criteo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

