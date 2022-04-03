FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $131.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

