BMO Capital Markets Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $29.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

