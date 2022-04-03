Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.09.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.23%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.