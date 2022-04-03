Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.65 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005735 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $342.40 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00109246 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00018221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

