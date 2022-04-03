StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,650 shares of company stock valued at $609,174. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

