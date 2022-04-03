Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

CSV stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $804.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

