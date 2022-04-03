Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.75 million, a P/E ratio of -156.73, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Civeo has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock worth $2,306,389. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

