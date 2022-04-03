Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.