Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

