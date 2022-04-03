ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

