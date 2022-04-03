SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

