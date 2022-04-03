Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

