StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,043,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

