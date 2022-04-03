StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

