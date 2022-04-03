Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $235,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,500.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,492.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,666.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.