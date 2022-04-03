Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,061 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

