Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 229,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

