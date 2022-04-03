Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after buying an additional 712,838 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after buying an additional 414,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Olin Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

