Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invitae were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE NVTA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.