Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,177 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

